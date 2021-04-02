FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Use your favorite windows apps inside macOS with 1 year of CrossOver for $20 (Reg. $39)

-
Reg. $39 $20

There are many good reasons to choose Mac over PC. But just occasionally, you might want to run Windows software or PC games. CrossOver lets you use these apps within macOS, even if you don’t own Windows. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for just $19.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While Intel Macs are capable of running Windows natively via Bootcamp, the new M1 chip doesn’t support Microsoft’s operating system. Windows emulators can bridge the gap, but many are quite clunky and power hungry. In contrast, CrossOver allows you to use Windows software in the same way as native Mac apps. You don’t ever need to reboot, and you don’t even need a copy of Windows. 

You can install CrossOver in a few minutes, and the app runs in the background. When you start Windows software, it opens in a regular macOS window. There’s no lag, and CrossOver will not burn up your memory. You can use CrossOver to run a wide range of Windows software, from specialist work apps to PC games. It works on any Mac on High Sierra or later, and one subscription covers all the devices you own. In the words of The Register, this Mac utility is definitely, “Worth taking for a spin.”

Order today for $19.99 to get your one-year subscription at 49% off the full price.

