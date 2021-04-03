This Amazon-made Classic Computer Desk ships for $50.50 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk for $50.37 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the best price we have tracked for well over a year. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic design overall, this unit is ready to blend well in a nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prop up a tablet on your new desk with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than 2 ounces, is “pocket-sized”, and folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad or other tablet. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Want a portable desk for your laptop? Well, Amazon’s Portable Tripod is worth looking at. This rings especially true now that it has hit an all-time low of $34.50. And for the gamers out there, check out Atlantic Desk Pro at 31% off. Finally, folks that need a new MacBook bag should scope out Under Armour’s Contain Backpack at an Amazon low of $42 and perhaps slide Anker’s new Type-C/USB-A SD Card Reader in there.

Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk features:

Espresso wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space

Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices

Two open storage shelves and wide desk top

Durable wood and metal construction

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!