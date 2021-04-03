This Amazon-made Classic Computer Desk ships for $50.50 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk for $50.37 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the best price we have tracked for well over a year. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic design overall, this unit is ready to blend well in a nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Prop up a tablet on your new desk with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than 2 ounces, is “pocket-sized”, and folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad or other tablet. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.
Want a portable desk for your laptop? Well, Amazon’s Portable Tripod is worth looking at. This rings especially true now that it has hit an all-time low of $34.50. And for the gamers out there, check out Atlantic Desk Pro at 31% off. Finally, folks that need a new MacBook bag should scope out Under Armour’s Contain Backpack at an Amazon low of $42 and perhaps slide Anker’s new Type-C/USB-A SD Card Reader in there.
Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk features:
- Espresso wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space
- Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices
- Two open storage shelves and wide desk top
- Durable wood and metal construction
