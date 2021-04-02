FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker launches 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and USB-A ports

Anker never seems to quit. The brand has unleashed several new products lately, and many of them unfortunately tend to fly under the radar. Some of what we’ve seen over the last month or so include new Soundcore Bluetooth speakers, its first MagSafe cases, a PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, and a Thunderbolt 4 Hub that turns a single port into three. Today we’ve discovered a new Anker SD card reader that sports not only Type-C connectivity, but also USB-A. As with the company’s other popular USB-C card reader, this offering supports both micro and full-size SD cards. Continue reading to learn more.

New Anker SD Card Reader supports modern and legacy connectivity

It doesn’t matter if you own a drone, mirrorless camera, or want an easy way to get data to and from an Android device, the latest Anker SD card reader is here to save the day. As with many competitors, this reader supports not only SD, but also microSD. One area where it quickly differentiates itself though is the inclusion of both Type-C and USB-A ports.

This makes it an ideal pick as we continue to struggle through the transition away from USB-A. Just because you may have fully embraced USB-C doesn’t mean that the rest of your family and friends have too. Thankfully this is a solution that can bridge the gap and be ready to work in either circumstance. Anker touts that this offering can transfer data at up to 104MB/s.

Pricing and availability

The new Anker PowerExpand+ 2-in-1 Memory Card Reader is up for grabs now. It’s priced at $19.99, a cost that many cannot balk at, given Anker’s knack for making reliable USB-C-powered devices. One caveat is that this unit already appears to be in short supply, with current stock showing less than 10 readily available.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, the only instance where I use a microSD card is with my Nintendo Switch (SanDisk has me covered with this 400GB unit.) This means I have no need for a device like this. That being said, if I owned a drone or DSLR that used a microSD or SD card, this is precisely the type of device I’d buy to manage my footage.

It’s compact and gets straight to the point. This form factor will easily fit in any bag, making it a no-brainer for anyone that manages SD cards either occasionally or on a routine basis. It’s too bad that stock is already low. Here’s hoping that Anker quickly manufactures more of this unit.

