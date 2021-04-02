FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro overhauls your setup for $79.50 (Save 31%)

-
Amazon is offering the Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro for $79.50 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’ve been on the hunt for a gaming-focused desk, this solution could be the one. Standout features include a charging stand for your tablet or smartphone, in addition to speaker stands, an under-desk basket, controller stands, and the list goes on. Built-in cable management solutions are found throughout, helping tame the look of your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s A-Frame Desk at $46. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 31.6 by 35.5 by 17.9 inches, making this a great solution for compact rooms. Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Other deals that could pair nicely with today’s purchase include Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector at $24 or this handy under-desk cable organizer for $18. And if you’d like to streamline your TV setup, check out this this spacious cord cover kit along with Home Depot’s media center discounts.

Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro features:

  • Atlantic’s Gaming Desk Pro is specifically designed for all your gaming gear, so you can focus on that epic battle. Made with durable steel leg construction and sleek charcoal colored carbon fiber laminated top, the curved desk front provides close-up comfort and ample room for your monitor, PC, laptop, games, speakers and more.
  • This gaming computer desk includes a charging stand for your tablet or smart phone, speaker stands which double as game storage, under-desk basket, controller stands, built-in wire-management, rear power strip holder, cup holder and headphone/VR headset hook.

