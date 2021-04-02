FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod: $34.50 (All-time low, 29% off)

-
Amazon low $34.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Adjustable Portable Laptop Tripod for $34.58 shipped. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Need a way to elevate a laptop, projector, on another piece of equipment while on-the-go? If so, this Amazon-made tripod is worthy of your consideration. It features a 16.8 by 12.6 inch surface and boasts an adjustable height that ranges from 36 to 55 inches. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon shoppers.

If you primarily work from a desk and simply need a way to elevate your laptop, consider this aluminum stand at under $8 Prime shipped. The price arguably makes this unit really hard to overlook. There are six different height-adjustment levels, helping ensure you can find the perfect viewing angle for your needs.

Need a way to transport your laptop from A to B? Check out the discount we’ve spotted on Under Armour’s flashy Contain Backpack at $42. Other notable posts include this aluminum laptop stand at $12 and our coverage of Anker’s new 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and USB-A ports. Gamers should also peak at Atlantic Desk Pro for $79.50.

Amazon Basics Laptop Tripod features:

  • Adjustable Portable Workstation Laptop Stand; useful for working from home
  • Can hold a laptop, notebook, projector, DJ mixers, or other similar equipment; great for at-home workers, DJs, musicians, and performers
  • Tripod base for stability; large flat platform measures 16.8 by 12.6 inches
  • Adjustable height from 36 to 55 inches to ensure ideal placement and comfortable use
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

