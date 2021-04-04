Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets are now $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,799.99 shipped. Usually fetching $2,000, this is only the second recorded price cut to date, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best discount overall. Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form-factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found that it convinced us that “foldables are the future” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Smartphone on sale for $1,199.99. Down from its $1,400 going rate, you’re looking at the same $200 in savings as noted above and the second-best prices to date at Amazon. This smartphone delivers a folding design alongside a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a flip-up form-factor. You’re not looking at quite the same amount of screen real estate as the featured option, but it’ll satisfy much of the same itch, for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

Then head on over to our Android guide for even more hardware discounts. You can still score an all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S21 handset with 256GB of storage at $150 off, not to mention all of the best app and game deals for your device that are still live right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features:

Folded, it’s a phone. Unfolded it’s a tablet. Have the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. This latest factory unlocked new Android is a mobile device unlike any other. It features two immersive displays on one incredible device. Enjoy its cinematic brilliance with an expansive 7.6” dynamic AMOLED screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!