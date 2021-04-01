Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB returns to all-time low at $150 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Down from its typical $850 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 256GB of storage and a 64MP triple-sensor camera array around back. It carries a 5/5 star rating at Amazon right now and in our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from either storage capacity that’s on sale today, pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case and add some extra protection into the mix on your new Galaxy S21 at $14. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 135 customers so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

