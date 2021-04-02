Another work week is nearly behind us and we now have all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. Make sure you browse through our Android deal hub and go scoop up these 16 Xbox games now available on mobile before you dive into all of today’s fresh new Google Play price drops below. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Death Squared, Kenshō, NetX Network Tools PRO, Football Manager 2021, OTTTD : Over The Top TD, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and these Moto Android smartphones, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a new Amazon all-time low on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. On top of these Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch offers, we also spotted Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch at $66 off this afternoon. And here’s today’s Google’s Nest Wifi Router system price drops, the Anker end of week sale with Android essentials from $9, and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your networking, audio, and charging needs.

Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater $30, LEGO Switch games from $6, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Death Squared:

Death Squared is a puzzle game for 1 or 2 people about coordination, cooperation, and robot explosions. SMG Studio’s first console game is now available to play on your phone…80+ puzzling levels that unfold via a fully voiced story…Additional vault levels that are almost too hard for human comprehension…Voice acting by Ricepirate (look him up he’s funny)…Original music score by Brad Gentle.

