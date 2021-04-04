FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South AirFly Pro falls to Amazon low at $40 (Save 27%), more from $38

-
Save 27% From $38

Amazon is currently discounting several Twelve South AirFly audio adapters headlined by the Pro model at $40.08 shipped. Down form its $55 going rate, you’re looking at 27% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and matching the all-time low. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. Twelve South’s accessory touts 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Over 2,790 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $38.49. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price of the year. AirFly Duo arrives with 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity, though it lacks the audio output noted above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget to check out the new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand from Twelve South which debuted last month with a versatile 2-in-1 design. Then go head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts, including all of the price cuts in Anker’s end of the week sale that’s still live from $9.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

