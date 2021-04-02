FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 28% From $9

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of chargers, speakers, projectors, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable Anker deals this weekend:

All of the week’s other Anker deals continue with some notable offers on its Nebula portable projectors from $280. That’s alongside the brand’s eco-friendly Powerhouse 200 that’s perfect for camping trips at $170 as well as the all-new Soundcore RGB speakers.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

Drop a Waste King Garbage Disposal in your sink at $39....
Outfit your EDC with SOG’s Baton Q4 multi-tool at...
Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save ...
Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater...
Spigen Tough Armor and Ultra Hybrid AirPods cases now 5...
New Amazon low brings ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 down to...
Greenworks Gold Box gets your lawn in order with up to ...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases ...
