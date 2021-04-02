Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of chargers, speakers, projectors, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable Anker deals this weekend:

All of the week’s other Anker deals continue with some notable offers on its Nebula portable projectors from $280. That’s alongside the brand’s eco-friendly Powerhouse 200 that’s perfect for camping trips at $170 as well as the all-new Soundcore RGB speakers.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

