Jabra's ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low at $191 (Save 24%), more from $70

-
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Save 24% From $70

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $191.03 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since December, and is one of the lowest prices to date. Delivering active noise cancellation, Jabra’s headphones pack six microphones to analyze your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter. The Elite 85h are also backed by 36-hour battery life, water-resistance, and built-in access to voice assistants. These are certainly worth considering at the price if higher-end Sony and Apple cans just aren’t worth the more premium price tags. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones for $69.99. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and a similar build quality to the lead deal, just without the ANC features. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Or you can just go check out all of the discounts in our headphones guide. This morning saw a notable price cut go live on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at $188, not to mention the ongoing price cuts on the brand’s colorful Solo Pro ANC cans at $145 and more.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

