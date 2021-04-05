FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start from $188 (Reg. up to $350)

Reg. $350 $188

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones from $188.25 shipped in grey. The black set is down at $199.99 and are now matched at Target in multiple colors where RedCard holders can knock that total down to $189.99 shipped. Regularly $350 from Apple, today’s offer is up to $160 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the Apple W1 chip for “Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity” and battery efficiency, this set contains “Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling” to actively block out external noise as well as a “real-time audio calibration” and up to 22 hours of battery life per charge (40-hours without Pure ANC engaged). From there, a 1-minute Fast Fuel charge provides 3-hours of playback alongside soft over-ear cushions, Siri access, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A solid lower-cost alternative falls to the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling ANC Wireless Headphones at $140 shipped and with 4+ star ratings. This set is great for casual listening and gaming along with the additional $50 in savings, just don’t expect to get the speedy Apple W1 pairing. You’l also want to check out these ongoing deals on Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones from $145

Then dive into the rest of our headphones offers right here including up to 50% off Sennheiser’s premium ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $100. Then check out the all-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds that just debuted at $25 as well as the new Xbox Wireless Headset, and the M-200 headphones that brought  active noise cancellation to V-Moda’s metal-clad lineup. 

More on the Beats Studio3:

  • Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
  • Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
  • Up to 22 hours of battery life enables fully-featured all-day wireless playback
  • Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
  • With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low

