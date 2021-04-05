Apple TV 4K see rare refurbished discounts from $155 (Save $30)

Apple is currently offering its latest Apple TV 4K 64GB for $169 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Typically fetching $199 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the lowest we’ve seen in any condition this year. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $155 via eBay, down from $179. In either case, today’s price cuts are rare opportunities to score Apple’s streaming box for less than retail. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem. Ships with the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model. Head below for more.

Those looking to integrate the Apple TV 4K into a minimalist setup will want to look into spending some of the leftover savings on this wall mount from elago. Right now, it’ll set you back $17 and delivers a low-profile design to hide the streaming device behind the TV, in a media console, or elsewhere in your home theater.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find plenty of other notable discounts to start out the week. This morning saw Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro go on sale at Amazon with up to $149 in savings to be had. You can also still take advantage of Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR at up to $189 off, as well as markdowns on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards from $199.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

