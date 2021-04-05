Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50

Wali Electric (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wall-mounted Floating Home Theater Shelf for $17.33 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $24 for this kit and today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year, saving you 28%. This kit is built to mount under your TV and support up to 17.6-pounds of items on the two tempered glass shelves. This is great to place your Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 on top of as well as your new Apple TV 4K, Roku Streambar, or other home theater gear. Cable management is built-in to make it simple for you to clean up the setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

With your savings, pick up this six outlet surge protector to keep your home theater gear safe from power flashes. It’s just $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, giving you a great way to spend a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. The cord is 2.5-feet long here, which allows it to reach from the plug to your new shelf.

Do you need a new TV? Well, LG’s 65-inch OLED is a great choice for placing above your new home theater shelf. It’s down to $1,799 right now, which is up to $400 off. Featuring HDMI 2.1, G-SYNC/FreeSync 120Hz variable refresh rates, and even AirPlay 2/HomeKit, this TV has it all for your premium home theater setup.

More about the Wali Shelf:

Supports a maximum of 8KG (17.6 lb) on each shelf

Two Large Strengthened Tempered Glass Shelf (15 x 11 inch each shelf and thick 5mm)

For DVD/Blu-Ray Players, Satellite/Cable Boxes, Games Consoles, Hi-Fi and Surround Speakers

Cable Management System to hide all your messy cables

Easy to use instruction manual for quick and easy mounting with fittings provided

