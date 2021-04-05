FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera systems from $315

-
AmazonSmart Homeeufy
Save 30% From $315

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its smart home security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $314.99 shipped. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this particular package. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s eufy smart security discounts via Amazon’s Gold Box right here. You’ll find some more comprehensive offerings that offer up to 30% in savings in the 1-day sale, including additional HomeKit offerings and more.

Then head on over to our smart home guide. Don’t forget that you can still lock-in the best price of the year on the Ring Floodlight Cam, which now features end-to-end encryption at $200. But if your HomeKit setup is calling for another front door upgrade, August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock is still marked down to $196.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-pie...
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start...
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Ne...
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low followin...
Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now up to $149 off ...
Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, m...
Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch delivers a Darth Vader...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G ha...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, more from $29

From $29 Learn More
32% off

Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-piece skillet set $39 + more up to 32% off

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $350

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start from $188 (Reg. up to $350)

$188 Learn More
Reg. $230

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $196 (Reg. $230)

$196 Learn More
Reg. $250

Save up to $90 today on VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Soundbar system at $140 Prime shipped

$140 Learn More
Reg. $399

Ditch gas and oil this spring with Greenworks’ G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $200 (Save $199)

$200 Learn More
Save $60

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is an ideal Mac companion at $190 (Save $60)

$190 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low following $200 discount

$200 off Learn More