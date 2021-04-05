Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera systems from $315

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its smart home security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $314.99 shipped. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this particular package. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s eufy smart security discounts via Amazon’s Gold Box right here. You’ll find some more comprehensive offerings that offer up to 30% in savings in the 1-day sale, including additional HomeKit offerings and more.

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.