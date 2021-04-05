FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch gas and oil this spring with Greenworks’ G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $200 (Save $199)

-
Reg. $399 $200

Today only, Woot is discounting the Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $199.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to nearly 50% in savings, beats the Amazon all-time low by $2, and the best we’ve seen to date. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 19-inch cutting deck can handle mulching, rear bagging, and side discharges and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 545 customers. Head below for more.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $400 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $133 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, nor the side discharge, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of summer.

Then be sure to head on over to our Green Deals guide for even more discounts. While you’ll find a variety of environmentally-friendly discounts, this ongoing $60 price cut on Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $170 is certainly worth a look if there are any upcoming camping trips or tailgates planned.

Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch Cordless Mower features:

The Greenworks 25223 G-MAX 40V 19 In. Cordless Lawn Mower with 2 Batteries and a Charger powers multiple tools for a complete yard work system. With a 19 inch steel deck and 7-position height adjustment, this cordless lawn mower is simple to control. Complete with a rear bagging feature, this cordless lawn mower features side discharge. Add this cordless lawn mower to your gear today!

