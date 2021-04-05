FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all-time low at $380 (Save $49)

-
AmazonAppleBest BuyBest iPad Deals
$49 off $380

Best Buy is offering the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $379.99 shipped. Down $49 from its list price of $429, this sale matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously and is likely making way for a new model soon.

If you’re after a great tablet to use for some on-the-go media viewing or lightweight work tasks, the latest iPad is a great choice. You’ll find a 10.2-inch Retina display here backed by 128GB of storage. Of course, it works with the Apple Pencil out of the box, which makes it easy to take notes during class or sketch in your free time. A 10-hour battery will last you all day and the 8MP rear camera is nice for taking a few pictures while the 1.2MP shooter on the front lets you FaceTime with friends and family. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Already have a 10.2-inch iPad? Well, be sure that your setup is outfitted with the Smart Keyboard. It connects via pins on your iPad and allows you to type out notes and emails with ease. I’ve used one of these for years before I picked up an iPad Pro and absolutely love it. At $150, it’s a must-have for anyone with the 10.2-inch iPad.

Prefer the experience of a Mac over iPad? Well, we’re tracking discounts on both the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. You won’t want to miss these discounts as they offer up to $149 in savings depending on which model you choose.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad. It’s your digital notebook, mobile office, photo studio, game console, and personal cinema. With the A12 Bionic chip that can easily power essential apps and immersive games. So you can edit a document while researching on the web and making a FaceTime call to a colleague at the same time. Apple Pencil makes note-taking with iPad a breeze. Attach a full-size Smart Keyboard for comfortable typing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date ...
Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at ...
Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk dives to $74 a...
Wyze Cam Outdoor sees rare Amazon discount to all-time ...
Bring Baby Yoda to dinner: The Child Instant Pot multi-...
Streamline your garage with a 2-pack of Amazon Basics U...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low at $191 (Save 24%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More
28% off

Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50

$17.50 Learn More

Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: the Sequence, Age of History II, Evertale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $999

M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date at $949 (Save $50)

$949 Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at new low of $320 (Save $79)

$320 Learn More
Reg. $700

Protect your iPhone 12 mini in style, BookBook Leather Wallet Case now $56 (Reg. $70)

$56 Learn More
33% off

Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk dives to $74 at Amazon (Save 33%)

$74 Learn More