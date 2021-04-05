Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all-time low at $380 (Save $49)

Best Buy is offering the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $379.99 shipped. Down $49 from its list price of $429, this sale matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously and is likely making way for a new model soon.

If you’re after a great tablet to use for some on-the-go media viewing or lightweight work tasks, the latest iPad is a great choice. You’ll find a 10.2-inch Retina display here backed by 128GB of storage. Of course, it works with the Apple Pencil out of the box, which makes it easy to take notes during class or sketch in your free time. A 10-hour battery will last you all day and the 8MP rear camera is nice for taking a few pictures while the 1.2MP shooter on the front lets you FaceTime with friends and family. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Already have a 10.2-inch iPad? Well, be sure that your setup is outfitted with the Smart Keyboard. It connects via pins on your iPad and allows you to type out notes and emails with ease. I’ve used one of these for years before I picked up an iPad Pro and absolutely love it. At $150, it’s a must-have for anyone with the 10.2-inch iPad.

Prefer the experience of a Mac over iPad? Well, we’re tracking discounts on both the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. You won’t want to miss these discounts as they offer up to $149 in savings depending on which model you choose.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad. It’s your digital notebook, mobile office, photo studio, game console, and personal cinema. With the A12 Bionic chip that can easily power essential apps and immersive games. So you can edit a document while researching on the web and making a FaceTime call to a colleague at the same time. Apple Pencil makes note-taking with iPad a breeze. Attach a full-size Smart Keyboard for comfortable typing.

