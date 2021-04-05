FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $196 (Reg. $230)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 27-inch 1080p M7 Smart Monitor for $195.99 shipped. Down from the usual $230 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $34 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best discount to date. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 1080p panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 165 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to other 27-inch 1080p monitors from Samsung which sell for more at Amazon, the featured deal is even more compelling considering you’re getting all of the added smart features. But to save even more, go with the BenQ 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $170. This offering provides much of the same screen real estate as the option above, including the automatic brightness adjustment. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then pair whichever new monitor you pick up with CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock while it’s on sale for $190 to complete your Mac setup. And then for other ways to elevate your workstation, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our Mac accessories guide.

Samsung 27-inch 1080p M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time.

