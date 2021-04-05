FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is an ideal Mac companion at $190 (Save $60)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $189.99 shipped. Down from the typical $250 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and matches our previous mention from back in December. CalDigit’s dock turns your MacBook and more into a full-fledged desktop workstation with 15 ports headlined by three USB-C outputs, five USB ports, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. On top of its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’ll also enjoy 87W power passthrough. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup. I bought the featured dock a few weeks ago and picked up the longer 6.6-foot variant of this cable for my setup, and have been quite pleased so far.

For other ways to elevate your workstation, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our Mac accessories guide. Notably, we’re still tracking $20 discounts on various Logitech MX keyboards, mice, and more from $50.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

