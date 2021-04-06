Amazon’s 20% off TOZO power bank Gold Box sale starts at $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of TOZO Power Banks starting at $15.99. Across the board, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the TOZO PB2 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank at $23.98. Down from $30, you’re saving $6 with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before for the best price to date. This 20000mAh power bank has plenty of charge to refuel your iPhone 12 several times over. Its 18W USB-C output ensures you won’t have to be plugged in very long, and a built-in LED display showcases usage stats so you know how much power is left. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured power bank just isn’t what you’re looking for from an everyday carry upgrade, you’ll want to check out the rest of the discounts today instead. With a variety of capacities and feature sets available in the sale, pricing starts at $16 and delivers some of the best prices to date on these well-reviewed offerings. Not to mention, 20% in savings across the board.

Otherwise, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to check for other ways to score discounted iPhone and Android gear. You can still save 28% on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at a 2021 low of $64 alongside other official chargers from the brand starting at $30. That’s alongside everything in our daily roundup, as well.

TOZO PB2 Power Bank features:

Powerful 18W PD output for exhilarating charging speeds.Moreover, just taking one PD cable of the newest compatible for iPhone, bring your new compatible for iPhone back to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes. The visible Digital Display screen show the exact percentage of power and the status of charging, when the power bank enters PD fast charging mode, the PD will show on the screen. It is very convenient for you to know the power state when you use it.

