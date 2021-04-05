Samsung Wireless Charger Trio powers three devices at once: $64 (Save 28%), more from $30

Amazon offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $63.99 shipped. Usually fetching $90, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $6, and marks the lowest price of the year. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot. So whether you have the new Galaxy S21 devices on order or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $30.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide to score even more discounted essentials for your handset. Alongside all of the gear in our daily roundup, you’ll find a pair of notable price cuts on Amazon’s in-house USB-C Wall Chargers from $22.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!