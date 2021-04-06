FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, MFi Lightning cables, more from $8

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 30% From $8

Anker is back today with its latest collection of discounts via Amazon, offering price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors and more from $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad for $8.49 when code ANKER2503 has been applied at checkout. Down from $12, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best price in over a year.

Anker’s PowerWave Qi charging pad delivers up to 10W speeds of wireless power to your Android device, as well as a 7.5W output to iPhones. Even if you already have a charger for the desk, grabbing one of these for the nightstand or somewhere else in the house is always a good idea. And at just $8.50, this well-reviewed offering is hard to beat. Over 95,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

While you’ll find a collection of other notable price cuts for decking out your iPhone or Android device in our smartphone accessories guide, this morning saw a collection of TOZO Power Banks go on sale from $16. Not to mention this ongoing Twelve South iPhone 12 mini BookBook Leather Wallet Case discount at $56.

Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Pad features:

Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up. PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TaoTronics Carbon Fiber Percussion Gun + 6 massage head...
Take your TV anywhere with Westinghouse’s 155Wh P...
Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, m...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $3...
Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into a...
Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hit...
Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, m...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $130

TaoTronics Carbon Fiber Percussion Gun + 6 massage heads now $70 (Reg. $130)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $140

Take your TV anywhere with Westinghouse’s 155Wh Portable Power Station: $110 (Reg. $140)

$110 Learn More
20% off

Logitech BRIO 4K webcam upgrades your Zoom calls at $160, hits one of its best prices yet

$160 Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
$20 off

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More