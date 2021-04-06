Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, MFi Lightning cables, more from $8

Anker is back today with its latest collection of discounts via Amazon, offering price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors and more from $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad for $8.49 when code ANKER2503 has been applied at checkout. Down from $12, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best price in over a year.

Anker’s PowerWave Qi charging pad delivers up to 10W speeds of wireless power to your Android device, as well as a 7.5W output to iPhones. Even if you already have a charger for the desk, grabbing one of these for the nightstand or somewhere else in the house is always a good idea. And at just $8.50, this well-reviewed offering is hard to beat. Over 95,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Pad features:

Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up. PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds.

