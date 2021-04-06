Will there be an E3 2021? Or will it just get canceled like last year and devolve into a series of disparate digital events? These are the questions many gamers are starting to think about as we begin to move toward the summer. But as of right now, it appears there will indeed be an E3 2021 kicking off in June according to recent reports. After COVID-19 left gamers with an unorganized mess of gaming events and reveals last summer, the Entertainment Software Association has now officially announced a totally free digital event that, thus far, will see all of the major players participating. Head below for more details.

E3 2021

After E3 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 complications, Summer Game Fest stepped in at the last second to give gamers their yearly fix of upcoming content. But as nice as that was, it was still a little bit of an unorganized mess, at least compared to what we are used to. There’s just something about getting bombarded with new games, developer interviews, and more, all of the course of a few days. E3 is an event, one where the major gaming companies prepare for an entire year or more just to impress gamers with what’s to come. While this year’s all-digital showing certainly won’t be quite as exciting as year’s past, it does appear to be organizing all of the biggest gaming companies into one three-day online event.

When is E3 2021?

According to the Entertainment Software Association, the digital event will run from June 12 to June 15, 2021, and will be completely free to all. Reports suggest there will be no content, presentations, or anything else locked behind a pay wall here.

At this point there are no direct details on what form the show will take on specifically. but it does look like most of the big boyd will be attending including Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, Konami, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. The one major omission there would have to be Sony, but there’s still a chance, and we will likely get some kind of big PlayStation event around the same time anyway if Sony doesn’t show up for E3 2021.

Here’s more details from president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, Stanley Pierre-Louis:

For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games… We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the details are still thin, E3 2021 is happening and we cannot wait! While the lineup will almost certainly get changed between now and June to some degree, here’s to hoping Sony joins the gang and we see some other major publishers get into the fray as well. Xbox has already confirmed another summer event with more, but a separate Bethesda event for Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, and the rest of it would be awfully exciting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!