Timex Celestial Opulence Watch plunges to $55, more standout timepieces up to 47% off

Amazon is offering the Timex Celestial Opulence 37mm Watch for $55.07 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’re always on the lookout for another standout timepiece worth adding to your collection, this offering is certainly worth considering. It pays homage to the stars with a space-styled theme. Swarovski crystals are used in place of stars and these look great when illuminated with Timex’s Indiglo light-up watch dial. The case size measures 37mm and is paired with a textured leather strap. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $58.

Timex Celestial Opulence 37mm Watch features:

Adjustable bronze-tone textured 18mm genuine leather strap fits up to 7.5-inch wrist circumference

Dark silver-tone dial with Swarovski crystal accents

Rose gold-tone 37mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

Indiglo light-up watch dial

Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

