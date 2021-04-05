FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table with USB port nearly strikes Amazon low at $89

-
AmazonHome Goods
Reg. $105 $89

Amazon is offering the Lavish Home Floor Lamp/End Table Combo for $89.18 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is within $0.11 of the lowest price we have tracked. This unique end table boasts a modern style that’s combined with an integrated lamp. The piece conveys a sense of minimalism by combining two pieces while still maintaining a streamlined appearance. Another great feature is the inclusions of a 1A USB port that’s bound to come in handy for topping off your smartphone. This feature arguably makes it a great night stand solution as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If something simple will do the trick, consider Furinno’s 3-Tier End Table instead. It only costs $17 Prime shipped, a price that’s significantly less than the deal above. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll have to forfeit having an integrated lamp and USB port.

And that’s not all, we’ve got many other deals you may be interested in. For instance, Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk just dove to $74, this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Utility Hooks are $11.50 Prime shipped, and over the weekend we spotted a white office chair for $61. Finally, be sure to peek at a rare simplehuman discount on its smart Sensor Mirror SE for $135.

Lavish Home Floor Lamp/End Table Combo features:

  • This space-saving side table lamp will brighten any room while providing functional storage for knick-knacks, frames, laptops or other home décor. Constructed of veneer MDF wood and metal, this stand is both stylish and functional.
  • The 5V 1A USB port is conveniently located on the side of the table and works when the lamp is on or off. Whether you use this table lamp next to a sofa or at your bedside, your charging devices will be within easy reach.
  • The off-white lamp shade is uniquely designed to be removable with its nylon fasteners, for easy assembly and cleaning.  The sturdy arched iron legs provide a stable base in a classy matte black finish that will flatter any room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxyge...
Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s ...
Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys...
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio powers three devices at o...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all...
Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has y...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Amazon slashes 50% off its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp, now $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
$110 value

Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an additional $55 in coupons ($110 value)

$20 Learn More
New low

The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t pay the Wacom price, Huion’s Digital Drawing Tablet is just $30 (save 25%)

$30 Learn More

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More
Save $60+

Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $219 (Save $60+)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $499

Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for $199 (Reg. $499)

$199 Learn More