Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table with USB port nearly strikes Amazon low at $89

Amazon is offering the Lavish Home Floor Lamp/End Table Combo for $89.18 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is within $0.11 of the lowest price we have tracked. This unique end table boasts a modern style that’s combined with an integrated lamp. The piece conveys a sense of minimalism by combining two pieces while still maintaining a streamlined appearance. Another great feature is the inclusions of a 1A USB port that’s bound to come in handy for topping off your smartphone. This feature arguably makes it a great night stand solution as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If something simple will do the trick, consider Furinno’s 3-Tier End Table instead. It only costs $17 Prime shipped, a price that’s significantly less than the deal above. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll have to forfeit having an integrated lamp and USB port.

And that’s not all, we’ve got many other deals you may be interested in. For instance, Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk just dove to $74, this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Utility Hooks are $11.50 Prime shipped, and over the weekend we spotted a white office chair for $61. Finally, be sure to peek at a rare simplehuman discount on its smart Sensor Mirror SE for $135.

Lavish Home Floor Lamp/End Table Combo features:

This space-saving side table lamp will brighten any room while providing functional storage for knick-knacks, frames, laptops or other home décor. Constructed of veneer MDF wood and metal, this stand is both stylish and functional.

The 5V 1A USB port is conveniently located on the side of the table and works when the lamp is on or off. Whether you use this table lamp next to a sofa or at your bedside, your charging devices will be within easy reach.

The off-white lamp shade is uniquely designed to be removable with its nylon fasteners, for easy assembly and cleaning. The sturdy arched iron legs provide a stable base in a classy matte black finish that will flatter any room.

