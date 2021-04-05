Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off with deals from $156 shipped at Amazon

Roborock (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped when you apply coupon code ROCKS6PURE at checkout. Regularly $520, this is $140 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Alongside intelligent LiDAR navigation and Z-shape cleaning paths, this model maps out your entire home and offers up a series of customizable no-go zones via the Roborock app. Siri and Alexa voice control-compatibility are in place here as well as the 2000Pa suction power, multi floor-type cleaning, and the 180ml removable water tank allowing it to mop up to 1610-square feet of your home after the vacuuming has been completed. You can also expect to get the usual auto-return charging to the included dock and selective room cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers and you can get additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more deals from $156.

Is the S6 Pure still a bit much for your needs? Roborock’s Amazon store is also offering a renewed version of its E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $155.99 shipped when you apply code ROCKE4MOP at checkout. Originally $350 and currently fetching $250 in new condition, this is up to $194 off the MSRP and the lowest total we can find. While slightly less intelligent overall, this one sports the same 2000Pa suction power and 180ml water tank to provide autonomous vacuuming and mopping at a fraction of the cost. Rated 4+ stars. This one “works and looks like new” as well as being “backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vac and Mop:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms to fit your needs and preferences.

