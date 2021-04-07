Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors, more from $9

Anker is following up yesterday’s iPhone and Android essentials sale with a new batch of price cuts today via its official Amazon storefront, this time focused on smart home security, projectors, and more from $8. Headlining is the eufy Battery 2K Video Doorbell for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.
Even though package deliveries have likely slowed down following the holidays, bringing a video doorbell into your space is a great option for added protection throughout the year. eufy’s model delivers 2K recording alongside a slim battery-powered design with Alexa integration. That’s on top of local storage, human detection alerts, and the bundled base station that doubles as a chime accessory. Over 755 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.
Other notable Anker deals today:
- eufy Wired 1080p Doorbell: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector: $600 (Reg. $800)
- eufy Smart Lock Touch: $220 (Reg. $250)
- Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector: $460 (Reg. $580)
- eufy Battery 1080p Video Doorbell: $85 (Reg. $100)
- eufy Video Baby Monitor: $130 (Reg. $160)
- 65W PowerPort III Pod Lite Charger: $27 (Reg. $33)
- PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand: $27 (Reg. $31)
- w/ code ANKER2595
- PowerWave II Stand: $29 (Reg. $36)
- w/ code ANKER2529
- PowerPort 2 24W Wall Charger: $9 (Reg. $13)
eufy Battery 2K Video Doorbell features:
See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
