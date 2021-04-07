FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors, more from $9

Anker is following up yesterday’s iPhone and Android essentials sale with a new batch of price cuts today via its official Amazon storefront, this time focused on smart home security, projectors, and more from $8. Headlining is the eufy Battery 2K Video Doorbell for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

Even though package deliveries have likely slowed down following the holidays, bringing a video doorbell into your space is a great option for added protection throughout the year. eufy’s model delivers 2K recording alongside a slim battery-powered design with Alexa integration. That’s on top of local storage, human detection alerts, and the bundled base station that doubles as a chime accessory. Over 755 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Then after you’ve checked out all of today’s sale, swing by our coverage of today’s meross smart home Gold Box with deals starting at $17. But if some iPhone and Android essentials are calling your name, be sure to check out all of the Anker price cuts in yesterday’s sale from $8.

eufy Battery 2K Video Doorbell features:

See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.

