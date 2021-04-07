FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s meross smart home sale from $17: HomeKit plugs, switches, more up to 32% off

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
32% off From $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off meross smart outlets, wall switches, and accessories. One standout is the meross Apple HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 27% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This one provides Apple HomeKit and smartphone control over a pair of outdoor outlets wrapped in an IP44 weatherproof housing. This way you can setup and control your outdoor lighting in the summer and holiday lighting in the winter (plus anything else that needs some power outside) remotely with the meross app and voice commands, as well as the ability to create schedules and timers to automate the entire process. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. Head below for even more meross smart home gear from $17

Amazon meross Gold Box:

Smart home deals continue with TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Light Bulb and GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch. But we also have notable price drops on Wyze Cam Outdoor, August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock, the Ring Floodlight Cam, and much more right here. Just be sure to check out the new Ring outdoor smart plug and weather-resistant siren as well. 

More on the meross Apple HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug:

  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.
  • 2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

