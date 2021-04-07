Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop 3.6GHz/8GB/512GB for $628.99 shipped. Regularly going for $760, this $131 price drop is the biggest savings we have ever seen and marks a new all-time low. I’ve used an older model of this laptop for 4 years now and can tell you firsthand it is a stable, easy-to-use, versatile machine. The 2-in-1 moves seamlessly from laptop to tablet, with a whip-fast i5 processor and Wi-Fi 6 connection. Its 9+ hour battery life makes it perfect for students, those working from home, or anyone searching for a straightforward, jack-of-all-trades laptop. This model comes dressed to the nines with 14-inches of 1080p, IPS, WLED-backlit touchscreen. Rated 4.7/5 from over 1,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more info.

To take full advantage of the Pavilion’s multi-touch screen, take a look at this sleek stylus pen at $24.99 shipped on Amazon. It’s fully compatible with the Pavilion x360, and ready to use right out of the box with 1024 pressure sensitivity levels. Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon. Or turn any of your touch screen devices into a portable art studio, with this 2-in-1 capacitive stylus for only $9.49 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free delivery is available on all orders over $25. Rated 4.5/5 from over 900 shoppers.

And what better way to break in your new PC than great deals on a selection of games on Steam, from just $7. You can also bring a stress-free work setting wherever you go, with Amazon’s Large Laptop Table for $41 (Reg. $50).

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop features:

Inspire the world with a reliable laptop that bends over backwards for you. Be free to create, share, and connect in more ways with the new HP Pavilion x360 PC. Keep your day on track when you’re away from the office with a smooth wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 connection—up to 3x faster transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. Stay connected to friends, family, coworkers when you’re apart with an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view HP Wide Vision HD Camera and integrated dual array microphone for easy video chats and meetings.

