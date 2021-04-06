Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Laptop Table, now under $41 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Large Laptop Table for $40.88 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re like me, you spend most (if not all) of your work day on a laptop and away from a desk. This is great until you want to add a mouse into the equation or would like to keep a drink within reach. Thankfully Amazon is ready to resolve this with its handy laptop table. It features an adjustable height and surface angle so you can find the perfect configuration for whatever work lays ahead. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a place to prop up your laptop, why not take advantage of a second screen by uplifting an iPad with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand? This compact unit weighs less than 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. There are six different slots that make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle.

If you find yourself away from an outlet now and then, now’s a great time to cash in on Westinghouse’s 155Wh Portable Power Station at $110. For when you get back to electricity, consider grabbing Amazon’s 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger now that it’s down to $43.50. And don’t forget that you can make your desk a true upgrade when outfitting it with gear like Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam for $160 in addition to LG’s Ultragear 1440p Gaming Monitor at $103 off.

Amazon Basics Large Laptop Table features:

Large laptop table creates a sturdy, user-friendly work surface for laptops and more

Convenient multipurpose versatility—from standing work station to couch desk or breakfast-in-bed tray

Adjustable height and surface angle for comfortable viewing; attractive maple-wood color

Durable yet lightweight for easy portability; weighs 4.5 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!