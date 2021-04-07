Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $599.99 shipped. This $100 savings is one of the largest we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon low. A top-of-the-line solid-state drive, the LaCie Rugged Pro harnesses Thunderbolt 3 speeds for recording and playback at up to 2800MB/s on 6k and 8k video quality. Virtually indestructible casing will keep your files safe with IP67 water resistance, that can withstand drops from three meters and two tons of weight. Completely portable, in a package you could fit in your wallet. Rated 4.7/5 from over 3,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more info.

If lightning fast transfer speeds aren’t the priority for you, take a look at this Rugged Mini 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for $89.99 on Amazon. Living up to the Rugged legacy, this water- and dust-resistant design can protect your files from the weight of a 1-ton car. While not Thunderbolt 3 compatible, it’s equipped for USB 3.0 with 150MB/s transfer speeds, all backed by a 2-year warranty. It also comes in 1 TB, 4TB, and up to 5TB options, all currently up to $20 off. Rated 4.7/5 from 7,000+ satisfied Amazon shoppers.

LaCie Rugged Pro 2TB Portable SSD features:

Harness top Thunderbolt 3 speeds with the 2TB Seagate FireCuda NV Me SSD for playback/recording of up to 2800MB/s on 6K, 8K, and super so-so video. Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, two-ton car crush resistance, and dust resistance in a palm-sized external SSD Drive.

