FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable SSD down to Amazon low at $600 ($100 off)

-
Save $100 $600

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $599.99 shipped. This $100 savings is one of the largest we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon low. A top-of-the-line solid-state drive, the LaCie Rugged Pro harnesses Thunderbolt 3 speeds for recording and playback at up to 2800MB/s on 6k and 8k video quality. Virtually indestructible casing will keep your files safe with IP67 water resistance, that can withstand drops from three meters and two tons of weight. Completely portable, in a package you could fit in your wallet. Rated 4.7/5 from over 3,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more info.

If lightning fast transfer speeds aren’t the priority for you, take a look at this Rugged Mini 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for $89.99 on Amazon. Living up to the Rugged legacy, this water- and dust-resistant design can protect your files from the weight of a 1-ton car. While not Thunderbolt 3 compatible, it’s equipped for USB 3.0 with 150MB/s transfer speeds, all backed by a 2-year warranty. It also comes in 1 TB, 4TB, and up to 5TB options, all currently up to $20 off. Rated 4.7/5 from 7,000+ satisfied Amazon shoppers.

While you’re here, consider putting those rugged features to the test with up to 50% off at the Steep and Cheap Big Brand sale. And speaking of portable devices, check out these great deals on accessories for the Nintendo Switch starting at $4.50, the WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped, and you can still save big on the 2020 HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop, down to $629 shipped.

LaCie Rugged Pro 2TB Portable SSD features:

Harness top Thunderbolt 3 speeds with the 2TB Seagate FireCuda NV Me SSD for playback/recording of up to 2800MB/s on 6K, 8K, and super so-so video. Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, two-ton car crush resistance, and dust resistance in a palm-sized external SSD Drive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees ra...
Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 ...
Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set...
The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up t...
Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this hi...
Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Chargi...
Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes y...
Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit bundle...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB SSD on sale for $280 (Save $70), more from $98

From $98 Learn More

Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s transfer speeds at under $500

Learn More
Save now

Float down the river with Intex’s inflatable kayak + aluminum oar for $77, its best price in months

$77 Learn More
$70 off

LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees rare $70 discount, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

$17 Learn More
21% off

Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up to 50% off at Steep and Cheap

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $100

Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this highly-rated model is $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More