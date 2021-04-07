FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch accessories from $4.50: Amazon’s Vault Case $13, PowerA, 8Bitdo, more

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch at $13.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $22.50, today’s deal is within a few cents of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and a great opportunity to score a particularly affordable Switch case. Unlike some of the more decorative options out there, this one sports a molded, hard-shell exterior for additional protection as well enough room for your Switch, a pair of Joy-Con, and eight game cartridges. It also comes backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 customers. More Switch accessory deals below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the BEBONCOOL Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch at under $11 Prime shipped. This one carries solid ratings, a hard-shell exterior, and enough space for 10 games. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted options in the list below.

More Nintendo Switch case and controller deals:

We are also tracking a new all-time low on 8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad, just make sure to check out the brand’s new colorway of the Sn30 Pro and all-new 8Bitdo wireless Pro 2 Controller while you’re at it. 

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Switch Pro model, the newest Hori Split Pad Pro, details on the Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG, and the new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game for Switch Online members.

More on the Amazon Basics Vault Switch case:

  • Heavy-duty hard-shell case designed to protect your Nintendo Switch
  • Neatly stores 1 Switch with Joy-con controllers and 8 Switch game cartridges
  • Ideal for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch
  • Dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength
  • Stylish red color; backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty

