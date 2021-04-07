7,000MB/s speeds highlight these WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD from $100 (Save 33%)

B&H currently offers the WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, saves you 22%, and marking a new all-time low. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. Over 510 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage is packed with some additional details, as well. Head below for more.

Other WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD deals:

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $70 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds. This option comes backed by even better reviews as well, with over 16,000 customers having left a 4.9/5 star rating.

Otherwise, go give our PC gaming guide a look for some other discounted ways to step up your battlestation. This collection of Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets, and accessories is still up to 28% off and starting from $25, or you could just grab Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop while it is on sale for $545.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

