Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard back to all-time low at $100, more from $28

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard in white for $99.99 shipped. Knocking $20 off the going rate, this marks one of the largest savings we’ve seen and matches the all-time low. This premium gaming keyboard is equipped with Razer Optical switches and light-based actuation to give you the fastest responses on the market. The oil-resistant PBT keycaps are durable and less prone to grime build-up, preserving your gear for all the games to come. Plus over 16.8 million color combinations can even sync-up with popular games, giving you the ultimate in backlighting customization. Rated 4.7/5 from nearly 11,000 satisfied shoppers, but you can take an closer look with our hands-on review. See below for more.

Of course, there are also plenty of options for backlit keyboards without Razer’s speed-of-light key recognition. For a reliable model that’s perfect for more casual players, check out the havit Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo for only $27.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Ergonomically designed, RGB backlit, and with 4800 DPI precision, this keyboard mouse combo is the perfect starter kit for those interested in taking their gameplay to the next level. Rated 4.5/5 from 13,000+ Amazon customers.

Or opt for even more customization with the Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycap Upgrade Set for $29.99 shipped. With four color options available, including the exclusive quartz pink, these bad boys are rated 4.5 stars from over 2,200 shoppers.

And to make sure your wi-fi can keep up with your lightning-fast gear, check out NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 model bundle for $279. Or sharpen up your space with Novogratz’s Cache Metal Locker Cabinet now just $126.

Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Optical switches use light-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (30% shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1.5 mm) with satisfying, clicky feedback

Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime buildup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!