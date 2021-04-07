FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Novogratz’s industrial and vibrant Cache Metal Locker Cabinet strikes new low of $126

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Cache 2-Door Metal Locker Accent Cabinet for $126.10 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If a room in your home is in need of a storage cabinet or surface to place gear on top of, it may prove difficult to overlook this unit. Its vibrant colorway is paired with an industrial design that makes this a truly unique piece that’s hard to mimic. Once assembled it spans 25.2 by 39.4 by 15.8 inches and the surface can be easily cleaned using a damp cloth. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a surface and not internal storage, consider Zinus’ Farmhouse Coffee Table at $95. It takes a more traditional approach when it comes to styling thanks to a two-tone painted pine wood appearance. This unit is backed by a 1-year warranty and spans 47 by 23.5 by 18 inches once pieced together.

Why stop there? We’ve got an abundance of other home upgrades worth perusing. For instance, Govee’s LED floor lamp has hit a low of $29 and Wyze’s Smart Door Lock with an Echo Dot is down to $86.50. Other examples include Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table or nightstand at $16.50 alongside this Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk at $74.

Novogratz Cache 2-Door Metal Locker Accent Cabinet features:

  • Get the perfect storage solution for any room in your house with the Novogratz Cache 2 Door Metal Locker Accent Cabinet
  • Made of powder-coated metal, the bright yellow color adds a fun pop of color while the metal makes it easy to clean spills with a damp cloth
  • The 2 shelves are ideal for storing away anything from extra throws to extra office supplies

