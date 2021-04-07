NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 model bundle drops to $279 (Save $50)

B&H is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router bundled with its DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $279 shipped. Normally you’d pay around $330 for the router and modem separately, with today’s offer saving you $50 and marking the best we’ve seen on the package in well over a year. If your at-home Wi-Fi has been crawling to a halt with everyone at home, this bundle will elevate everything in one easy swoop. Alongside the Wi-Fi 6 router that touts 3Gb/s speeds and four Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to ditch the rental modem from your ISP thanks to the included Gigabit-ready DOCSIS 3.1 offering. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

The NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modem mentioned in the bundle above is compatible with many of the popular ISPs out there including Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, and more. But it’s still a good idea to double check with your provider just to confirm compatibility. Otherwise if you don’t need the more capable specs found above, going with the NETGEAR Cable Modem CM500 at $58 is a great way to save even more. You’ll find DOCSIS 3.0 support with 300Mb/s plans covered here, as well as a 4.3/5 star rating.

Or if you’d prefer just the Wi-Fi 6 router, you can upgrade to a less capable version of the NETGEAR Nighthawk at $80 right now. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our networking guide, including the gamer-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router at an all-time low of $300.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 DOCSIS 3.1 bundle features:

Cover your home with high-speed and reliable wireless internet connections with this Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router and CM1000 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem Kit from B&H. Supporting up to 1 Gigabit Comcast XFINITY cable internet services using DOCSIS 3.1 technology, the CM1000 modem can save you money on your monthly bill by helping you to avoid rental fees. The Nighthawk 802.11ax router connects directly to the modem’s Gigabit Ethernet port and delivers up to 3000 Mb/s of data throughput over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!