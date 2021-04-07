Neaten your shop with Stalwart’s 21-Bin Storage Tool/Hardware Organizer: $39 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 21-Bin Storage Tool/Hardware Organizer for $38.99 shipped. That’s around 30% off what it’s been averaging over the last several months and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If your garage, workshop, or basement is getting cluttered with spare hardware like screws, fishing tackle, and more, this organizer is ready to tidy things up. The entire unit spans 25 by 13.3 by 25.3 inches and provides a total of 21 bins for storing all of your gear. You’ll garner five large containers and 16 small ones, making it easy to find an appropriately-sized solution for a wide variety of items. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If larger tools are your primary concern, check out Rubbermaid’s Corner Rack at $25. It’s a great way to give shovels and similar tools a place to reside and boasts enough room for up to 30 individual pieces. This is thanks to integrated holes throughout that make it easy for long-handled items to slide into.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also like the discount we spotted on Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $16 Prime shipped. Other tool-related deals include DEWALT’s 31-piece Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set at $23.50 in addition to two Energizer LED Headlamps at $6.50 each. Tune into our dedicated home goods guide for even more.

Stalwart 21-Bin Storage Tool/Hardware Organizer features:

Constructed from strong and durable polypropylene plastic and carbon steel, this storage rack and removable bins are difficult to damage Or break. They are rust resistant and made to last!

The storage shelving is also conveniently wall mountable, so you can keep items within reach and neatly organized at all times!

The 21 (5 large, 16 small) plastic containers are the optimal solution for storing and organizing everything from fishing tackle, office supplies, hand tools, nuts, screws, and bolts, to crafting materials, beads, or toys.

