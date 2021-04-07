Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 31-piece Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set for $23.68 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 21% off and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Expand the capabilities of your workshop by adding this DEWALT kit to your repertoire. You’ll garner a large variety of bits ranging from flat to hex, Phillips, and more. Each T-handle supports ratcheting so you can more rapidly tighten or loosen screws and the like. DEWALT touts this kit wields a solid steel internal construction that’s levels up overall strength. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you only need a specific bit type, check out Performance Tool’s 10-piece T-Handle Hex Key Sets from $16 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit DEWALT branding, ratcheting capacities, and having a variety of tips in a single kit. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

The deals don’t stop there, we’ve spotted two Energizer LED Headlamps for $6.50 each, Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $16 Prime shipped, and Energizer’s Rechargeable LED Flashlights from $7.50. And if you’re a RYOBI fan, be sure to peruse our roundup of Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week where you can bag up to 30% of savings.

DEWALT 31-piece Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

Compact and convenient tray for easy storage

Large variety of bits for any job (Flat, Hex and Phillips & reg; )

Heavy-Duty ratcheting T handle offers quick-change keys

Patent pending solid steel internal construction for added strength

500 in-lbs. max torque

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!