Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon prices we’ve tracked for over a year. Take charge of a messy garage or basement with this handy tool storage rack. It boasts a total of 61 slots that are perfect for holding pliers, screwdrivers, and much more. You’ll also stand to benefit from four hooks and two side compartments. The entire thing measures 29 by 4 by 6.3 inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could spend less when opting for this 10-compartment garage organizer tray at $10 Prime shipped. That being said, it doesn’t offer nearly as much room for tools, but may prove to be a better option for keeping smaller items held in place. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 2,500 Amazon shoppers.

Why stop there? We’ve got several more tool-related deals worth checking out. Earlier today we unwrapped a variety of Tacklife, BLACK+DECKER, and DEWALT power tools priced from $17 and prior to that we found Bosch and CRAFTSMAN bit sets as low as $7. And don’t forget that Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlights are down to $7.50.

Stalwart 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack features:

Constructed from strong and durable polypropylene, this storage rack is difficult to damage or break. It is also rust proof and made to last.

The storage bar is conveniently mountable on a wall or pegboard. Mounting your tool storage shelving unit helps to keep your most important tools organized and within reach when you need them.

With 61 various sized slots, 4 hooks, and 2 side compartments, this organizer is ideal for a variety of automotive or hand tools. It is great for screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, and more. No more rifling through messy toolboxes!

