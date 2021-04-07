FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These Energizer LED Headlamps also shine red for enhanced night vision: $6.50 each (New low)

-
Amazon
Amazon low $6.50 each

Amazon is offering two Energizer LED Headlamps for $12.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. These affordable headlamps provide enough light to illuminate a 40-meter path directly in front of you. They are bound to come in handy when tackling dimly-lit projects or heading out for a late-night walk. Energizer touts that each headlamp can withstand up to 1-meter drops. Not only does the LED shine bright white, but also red which is said to help improve visibility at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling headlamps will convey how hard it is to beat the price above. LE’s LED Headlamp comes close at $7 Prime shipped, but arguably doesn’t carry the brand notoriety of Energizer. That being said, if you only need a single headlamp, this option is worth considering to lower today’s spending.

The deal above is just one of many others you may like across our site. Standouts from the last couple of days include Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $16 Prime shipped, Energizer’s Rechargeable LED Flashlights from $7.50, Westinghouse’s 155Wh Portable Power Station for $110, and also Govee’s LED floor lamp at a new low of $29.

Energizer LED Headlamps features:

  • Two (2) lightweight, durable Energizer Universal Plus LED Headlamps offer bright light for a variety of activities. Includes four (4) Energizer MAX AAA alkaline batteries
  • Lightweight, compact hands free light offers comfortable wear for a variety of activities
  • Headlamp with red light is ideal for indoor and outdoor activities that require two hands such as DIY projects and outdoor adventures at night

Amazon

