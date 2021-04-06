FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets, more from $25

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Save 28% From $25

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $114.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is $5 under previous discounts and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse enters as one of the brand’s most capable peripherals and comes centered around an eSports-grade 25,600DPI sensor. That’s alongside a lightweight build, 48-hour battery life, personalized lighting, and four customizable buttons. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,000 customers. Head below for more Logitech G gaming accessories from $25.

Other notable Logitech G gaming gear:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look for some extra discounted accessories, but if your workstation could use an upgrade too, we’re still tracking discounts on Logitech’s popular MX keyboards and mice from $50.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch...
Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 ...
Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits ne...
GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new...
GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low o...
Assemble the first price cut on LEGO’s Resistance...
TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Li...
Up your coffee game with the Brim conical burr coffee g...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, Master 3 Mouse, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Save 26%

LG Ultragear 1440p Gaming Monitor drops to new low at $297 (Reg. $400)

$297 Learn More
Amazon low

Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

$13 Learn More
Save $50

Fitbit Charge 4/SE return to all-time lows starting at $100 (Save $50)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $279+

Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

$160 Learn More
20% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
$355 off

Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits new low at $355 off, now $545

$545 Learn More

Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard embraces noise

Learn More