Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets, more from $25

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $114.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is $5 under previous discounts and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse enters as one of the brand’s most capable peripherals and comes centered around an eSports-grade 25,600DPI sensor. That’s alongside a lightweight build, 48-hour battery life, personalized lighting, and four customizable buttons. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,000 customers. Head below for more Logitech G gaming accessories from $25.

Other notable Logitech G gaming gear:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look for some extra discounted accessories, but if your workstation could use an upgrade too, we’re still tracking discounts on Logitech’s popular MX keyboards and mice from $50.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection.

