Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features four ways to unlock at $161 (Save 29%)

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Halo Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $161.57 shipped. Having dropped from $229, a price you’ll still find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 29% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks the best price of the year. With four different ways to unlock, this connected deadbolt is a versatile option for bringing your smart home to the front door. Alongside smartphone control and integration with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for using one of 250 customizable codes. And for when you need it, there’s still the option of using a key. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the most versatile assortment of ways to unlock the door, going with the August Smart Lock Pro is a great way to save even more. Here you’ll enjoy similar smartphone and voice assistant functionality, but there’s no built-in keypad or the ability to leverage an existing key. But for $130, this is a more affordable way to get in the smart lock game.

This morning saw a notable price cut go live on the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, dropping to the second-best price to date at $85. And speaking of Ring, we just got a first look at the new Floodlight Cam Pro and Video Doorbell 4, which are now available for pre-order. Then head over to our smart home guide for all of the other notable discounts this year.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

HALO Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a keyless entry electronic deadbolt featuring SmartKey that allows you to control the lock from anywhere there’s an internet connection–no smart hub or bridge required! Using the Kwikset App, you can lock/unlock the deadbolt, program up to 250 user access codes, and receive notifications of your lock’s use. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

