Ring Stick Up Cam Battery falls to second lowest price to date at $85

Amazon currently offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $84.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $15 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Ring Stick Up Cam delivers a battery-powered design that pairs with a weather-resistant enclosure to fend off rain and the elements for outdoor monitoring. Its 1080p sensor beams recordings to your smartphone or Echo Show and is supplemented by motion alerts, 2-way talk, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Over 31,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 4/8 @ 10:24 AM: Kohl’s is offering the EZVIZ Wi-Fi Smart Floodlight Camera (LC1C) for $99.99 shipped with $20 Kohl’s Cash. Normally $150 from third-parties at Amazon and $136 at B&H, today’s deal offers up to $170 in value and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or battery-powered features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $30 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree. Or you could go with the Wyze Cam Outdoor, which is still seeing a rare discount to $52.

And then be sure to check out the latest and greatest that Ring has to offer, with its new Floodlight Cam Pro just having been announced yesterday. Arriving with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, this is the brand’s most capable outdoor camera yet, and debuts alongside the upcoming Video Doorbell 4. Both are now available for pre-order, too.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket.

