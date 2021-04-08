FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is on sale for the first time at $100 off

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Save $100 $400

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the very first discount we’ve seen to date. Having just launched earlier in the year, NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk Mesh system arrives with tri-band Wi-Fi 6 support with three routers to deliver over 6,700-square feet of coverage. Delivering up to 3.6Gb/s speeds, this is more than capable of blanketing your entire home with reliable coverage while also expanding the wired side of your network with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Reviews are still rolling in, but other NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh systems are well-reviewed. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Package at $196. Providing up to 3,000-square feet of coverage, this router system only includes a pair of access points which can provide upwards of 1.8Gb/s throughput. Another compromise here is the downgrade to dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as only through Gigabit Ethernet ports. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers completes the package.

But if you’re tired of paying each month for the rental modem provided by your ISP, consider picking up this Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 package from NETGEAR instead. Down to $279, you’re saving $50 with a new 2021 low in tow. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our networking guide, including the gamer-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router at an all-time low of $300.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi for multiple devices with this NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. The high-power router offers seamless roaming for your family and friends, while the two satellite dishes expand your coverage. This NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is simple to install and manage with the compatible Nighthawk app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low ...
Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets ...
Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare disco...
At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Ama...
This Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer h...
Govee’s 1,000-lumen LED flashlight illuminates yo...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features four way...
Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower hits $99.50 (Up ...
Show More Comments

Related

First drop

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router is designed for gamers at $300 (New all-time low)

$300 Learn More
Save $50

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 model bundle drops to $279 (Save $50)

$279 Learn More
New low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the budget-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router at low of $80

$80 Learn More
24% off

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system at $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Neighbours from Hell, Titan Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan manga before its finally chapter releases tomorrow

From $2 Learn More
Save $39

Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

$36 Learn More
$110 off

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $150 (Up to $110 off)

From $150 Learn More