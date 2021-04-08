NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is on sale for the first time at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the very first discount we’ve seen to date. Having just launched earlier in the year, NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk Mesh system arrives with tri-band Wi-Fi 6 support with three routers to deliver over 6,700-square feet of coverage. Delivering up to 3.6Gb/s speeds, this is more than capable of blanketing your entire home with reliable coverage while also expanding the wired side of your network with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Reviews are still rolling in, but other NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh systems are well-reviewed. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Package at $196. Providing up to 3,000-square feet of coverage, this router system only includes a pair of access points which can provide upwards of 1.8Gb/s throughput. Another compromise here is the downgrade to dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as only through Gigabit Ethernet ports. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers completes the package.

But if you’re tired of paying each month for the rental modem provided by your ISP, consider picking up this Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 package from NETGEAR instead. Down to $279, you’re saving $50 with a new 2021 low in tow. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our networking guide, including the gamer-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router at an all-time low of $300.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi for multiple devices with this NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. The high-power router offers seamless roaming for your family and friends, while the two satellite dishes expand your coverage. This NETGEAR Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is simple to install and manage with the compatible Nighthawk app.

