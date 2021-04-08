Be ready for outdoor adventures, best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter now $12 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $15 and $17.50 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Walmart is currently charging $13.50 for comparison. Ideal for hikers and campers, or just in emergency settings, this affordable little device is designed to provide “clean and safe drinking water.” It removes “99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites.” The internal filter is rated to provide 1,000 gallons of clean water, requires no additional chemicals, and is made of BPA-free materials. Rated 4+ stars from over 64,000 customers at Amazon where it enjoy best-seller status. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s portable water filter section will highlight just how notable today’s price is. There really aren’t any options for less, and certainly not with stellar ratings and a brand name like today’s lead deal. If you’re in the market for something like this, or know someone who is, jump on the LifeStraw while you can. Price drops don’t seem to come around quite as often these days.

More on the LifeStraw:

Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)

Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns

