We are getting another retro game remake this summer by way of the upcoming Alex Kidd in Miracle World re-release. The classic Master System game is in the process of being remade from the ground up for modern-day consoles and PCs by the folks at both Merge Games and Jankenteam (in collaboration with SEGA), and is now expected to hit digital store shelves in about two month’s time. Head below for more details and the launch date reveal trailer.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World is back!

Alex Kidd in Miracle World initially released back in 1986 for the SEGA Master System. The game originally began its development life as a sort of tie-in game for the popular Dragon Ball manga series, and was later released as its own, new IP. The original bright and colorful platformer takes place over 17 stages including everything from full-on stages with boss battles to single screen levels, and more.

The remake, officially known as Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, features “new HD graphics, gameplay improvements and animations,” as well as the ability to flip back and forth between the new visuals and the Retro Mode classic 8-bit pixels.

According to today’s launch date trailer, players will once again be destroying evil Janken the Great and rescuing the people of Radaxian, but with a slew of new content as well. On top of a new boss rush mode, there will also be a series of “brand-new levels which expand the lore and story” along with “new and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat. “

More details on the remake

A Legend Reborn – Dive into a stunning re-creation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with striking new art and tighter, more fluid controls. Nostalgia always prevails – Jump straight back into the ’80s at the touch of a button. No matter where you are in a level you can jump between classic 8-bit and full HD graphics. New Levels – Experience new levels which expand the lore of the original game.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is now set for a June 24, 2021, launch. It will appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC via Steam and Epic, and on the Nintendo Switch. It will cost you $20.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, it’s always nice to see these games from yesteryear get reinvigorated for a new generation. Alex Kidd certainly isn’t Mario or anything, but anyone who was firmly planted in the SEGA side of things back in the late 1980s will likely know all about this brawling monster slayer, and will surely get a dose of nostalgia for the remake. For some reason, $20 feels a bit steep here, but it does appear to be quite a faithful remake with a decent bit of extra content thrown in, too.

