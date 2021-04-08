Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower hits $99.50 (Up to 50% off), more exercise equipment from $10

Amazon is offering the Stamina Power Tower (1690) for $99.71 shipped. That’s up to a $100 discount compared to what you’d spend at Dick’s Sporting Goods, $40 off how much it’s been fetching at Amazon lately, and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked for over a year. With this piece of workout equipment, you’ll be able to tackle a wide variety of exercises without breaking the bank. It’s touted as great for losing weight, building muscle, in addition to improving your heart health. Once assembled this unit spans 49 by 42.5 by 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is considerably smaller and lighter than many competition solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another piece of fitness equipment priced from $10.

We’ve also spotted the Sunny Health & Fitness Ab Roller Wheel for $10.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for another way to give your abs a workout, this is an affordable way to get the job done. Users can expect their abs, hip flexors, shoulders, and back to feel the heat after each rep. This universal workout tool is aimed at beginner and advanced fitness enthusiasts alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another discount that will pair nicely with your new purchase is a 12-pack Muscle Milk shakes at $10.50. Drinking these will not only help tame your hunger but also add some protein into the mix to help you build muscle. Oh, and don’t miss today’s Amazon Gold Box surrounding the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at $12. Want a nice looking place to crash after a workout or outdoor adventure? Check out Zinus’ Upholstered Queen Bed Frame at $70 off.

Stamina Power Tower (1690) features:

Power Towers allow for many different bodyweight exercises, helping you lose weight, build muscle and improve heart health. Bodyweight routines are invigorating and effective for major muscle groups.

The versatile Stamina Power Tower 1690 can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises and more.

Secure foam hand grips at each exercise station provide stability and comfort during exercise. The durable steel frame supports users of up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

