Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50 (Vanilla or chocolate, Reg. $18+)

-
Reg. $18+ $10.50

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes for $10.48 in vanilla or chocolate with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $18, this is a 40% price drop, the lowest we can find, and a particularly notable opportunity to stock up. A great little snack throughout the day and for an extra blast of protein after workouts, you’re getting a 12-count of 11-ounce pre-made shakes here. Each one contains 25-grams of protein, vitamins A, C, and D, nine essential amino acids, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something more affordable, take a look at the 4-pack of Pure Protein Shakes at $5.50 Prime shipped. While the 12-pack would run you closer to $20, further highlighting how notable today’s lead deal is, you can get away for less with the 4-pack if you’re just using these to supplement your protein powder intake. 

And speaking of Pure Protein, we are still tracking some great deals on its protein bars with offers starting from $8.50 Prime shipped right here. over in our sports/fitness deal hub you’ll also find today’s Gold Box offer on the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter and Amazon’s Callaway golf sale, plus much more. 

More on Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes:

  • Everyday performance: Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes include a blend of high quality proteins that help fuel workout recovery, provide sustained energy and help build strength in a gluten free formula
  • Workout; Recover; Move forward; Move fast; 25 grams high quality protein; 160 calories; 0 grams sugar; 4 grams fiber; Excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A and C; Excellent source of vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus for strong bones

