Upgrade your bedroom with Zinus’ Upholstered Queen Bed Frame, now $209.50 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $209.30 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a design that “stands the test of time” thanks to an elegant appearance and steel frame construction. Buyers won’t need to purchase a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty, ensuring this is an investment that will last for quite some time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you invest some of it into two cans of Scotchgard at $14. I always keep a can of this stuff on hand and apply it to shoes, furniture, and many other fabric surfaces to prevent stains from setting in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in.

Other home-related deals that have turned up today include Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace TV Stand at $82 off. This unit can uphold an 80-inch television, making it a solution that is ready for almost any display. You can also cash in on Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner for $24 Prime shipped. And if you’d like to turn your focus towards office-related deals, check out this under-desk cable organizer at $18 alongside Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector for $24.

Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Queen Bed Frame features:

In a world full of trends, Dachelle’s a classic; a tufted headboard with neutral toned fabric upholstery is crafted with wood slats and a steel frame that stands the test of time – both aesthetically and structurally speaking

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds, while all other sizes can support up to 500 pounds

