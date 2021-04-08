Tribit’s affordable Bluetooth speakers and earbuds up to 38% off with deals from $16.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tribit (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 38% off a selection of its Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. One standout here is the Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Listed as regularly $30 at Amazon, we have seen it in the $26 range as of late with today’s offer being a 2021 low. Tribit makes some great little Bluetooth speakers that carry great ratings and are among the best budget-friendly options out there. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 with a 100-foot range, this model sports a “completely waterproof” IPX7 rating so you can take it anywhere your spring/summer adventures might take you. USB-C charging, 10-hours of playback per charge, and the ability to pair two of them together round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

At just $20, today’s featured deal is already in the most affordable category out there. But you could save slightly more an OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $17 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as loud and your dropping down than IPX5 waterproof rating, but it will certainly get the job done and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 16,000 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of today’s Tribit Gold Box sale for additional deals on wireless earbuds, headphones, and additional speaker models from $16.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find even more powerful Bluetooth speakers including the Tribit XSound Go and the StormBox from $29.50 as well.

We also have a great deal on the Sony Mini Bluetooth Speaker as well as the higher-end Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 speaker down at $160. Just be sure to browse through our Bluetooth speaker hub for more and check out the new Anker Soundcore models.

More on the Tribit Xsound Surf Speaker:

Punches Above its Weight: You wouldn’t normally expect a huge amount of sound from such a small audio device, but the XSound Surf Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. On every track you’ll be able to hear the full, natural sound and impressively low bass. Whatever music you like, everyone is sure to enjoy the XSound Surf Bluetooth speaker’s high quality audio.

